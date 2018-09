MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry is expecting the rouble weakening to stop by the end of the year, TASS newsagency quoted deputy minister Vladimir Kolychev as saying on Wednesday.

Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said earlier on Wednesday the rouble has “seriously deviated” from fundamental value but he expected it to firm to 63-64 roubles to the U.S. dollar in December this year.