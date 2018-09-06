FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 3:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian finmin: rouble volatility should not last long, knows how to respond

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday he believed recent rouble volatility should not last for long and his ministry and the central bank both have the tools to react.

Siluanov also told reporters that one of the tools was foreign currency purchases for state reserves.

“We have tools to impact currency levels. I hope this (volatility) would not last forever, will calm down,” he said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)

