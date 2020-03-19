Healthcare
Russia's decision to start selling FX will help stabilise rouble -minister

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank’s decision to start selling foreign currency will help stabilise the rouble, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday, as the currency traded near four-year lows it fell to as oil prices plunged.

Siluanov said inflation, the central bank’s key area of responsibility, was seen hovering near the 4% target this year.

The central bank will hold a rate-setting meeting on Friday as the rouble falls and the oil price crash and coronavirus pandemic increase risks to inflation and financial stability. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)

