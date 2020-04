MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The Russian government said on Monday it had set June 1 as the deadline for the treasury to receive most funds from the sale of a stake in top lender Sberbank, RIA news agency reported.

The Finance Ministry completed the purchase of a controlling stake in Sberbank from the central bank for 2.14 trillion roubles ($28.31 billion) earlier this month. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jason Neely)