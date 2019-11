MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A series of big infrastructure projects planned by Russia may not boost the economy, Alexei Kudrin, head of the state Audit Chamber and a former finance minister, said on Wednesday.

Kudrin told an economic conference that he saw Russia’s economic growth potential at around 1.5%. The Economy Ministry has forecast 2019 GDP growth of 1.3% against 2.3% in 2018. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Andrew Osborn)