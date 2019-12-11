Russia says suspicious cash operations down 52% in last nine months

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia has prevented 886 billion roubles ($14 billion) from being taken into the shadow economy and the amount of suspicious cash operations has fallen 52% in the last nine months, the head of Russia’s financial monitoring agency said on Wednesday.

The amount of suspicious withdrawals abroad has fallen to 522 billion roubles in the last nine months from 1.5 trillion roubles in 2016. ($1 = 63.8345 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova)