Russia to collect new bank deposit taxes from 2022 - finance minister

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia will impose taxes on interest earned on banks’ deposits and investments in stocks in 2021, to be collected in 2022, finance minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin proposed a raft of social and economic measures aimed at supporting people and businesses during the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday, including increasing taxes on interest and dividend payments that leave Russia. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Jane Merriman)