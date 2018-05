MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s prime minister-designate Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday there were no immediate plans to change the rate of personal income tax for now.

Russian lawmakers are due to vote for Medvedev as Russia’s prime minister after President Vladimir Putin proposed him for the job on Monday. Medvedev is set to form a new government later. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova)