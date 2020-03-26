Russia will not tax investment in Russian corporate bonds

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Thursday clarified tax proposals made by President Vladimir Putin, saying new taxes would not be imposed on returns from holding Russian corporate bonds.

Putin proposed a range of social and economic measures aimed at supporting people and businesses during the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday, including increasing taxes on interest and dividend payments that leave Russia. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh. Editing by Jane Merriman)