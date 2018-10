MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Russia would spend 600 billion roubles ($9.14 billion) in subsidies from the state budget until 2024 to help state development bank VEB repay part of its debt.

The Russian government will also spend up to 300 billion roubles to boost VEB’s capital, Medvedev added. ($1 = 65.6100 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)