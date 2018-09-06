Russia's VTB head: possible new US sanctions on financial sector would be a hard hit -TV

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Possible new U.S. sanctions on the Russian financial sector would be a hard blow, Andrey Kostin, chief executive of Russia’s second biggest bank VTB , told Rossiya-24 TV station in an interview.

He also said he believed it would be ‘impossible’ for the Russian central bank to cut its key interest rate at a meeting next week given the recent turmoil on the markets.

But, Kostin added that the Russian economy was strong and should not expect any significant shocks. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)