MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Andrei Kostin, the CEO of Russia’s VTB bank, said on Wednesday he expected the country’s central bank to hold the key interest rate at its next meeting on Feb. 7, TASS news agency reported.

Last month, Russia’s central bank lowered its key interest rate to 6.25% and said further rate reductions in the first half of 2020 seemed possible but were not imminent.