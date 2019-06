MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russian GDP growth slowed to 0.2% in May from a revised rate of 1.7% in the previous month, the Russian Economy Ministry said on Friday.

The Russian central bank said this month it had lowered its 2019 GDP forecast to 1.0-1.5% from 1.2-1.7%. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Maria Kiselyova)