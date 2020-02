MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Russian economy grew by 1.3% in 2019, slightly above expectations, according to the first estimate provided by the state statistics service on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters in late 2019 expected Russia’s GDP to expand by 1.2% while the central bank predicted that the economy will grow by no more than 1.3%.

In 2018, Russia’s economy expanded by 2.5%. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Maria Kiselyova)