CAIRO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to sign a protocol with Egypt on the resumption of direct flights between Moscow and Cairo this week, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Monday.

Flights could be resumed between Moscow and Cairo in early February, Sokolov said, on routes operated by EgyptAir and Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jack Stubbs)