Facebook denies it is to blame after Russian political advertising accusation

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Facebook said on Monday that advertisers, not it, were responsible for complying with local election laws after Russia accused the tech giant of allowing political advertising during regional elections the previous day.

State communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said both Google and Facebook had circulated political advertising during Sunday’s voting despite a ban on such publicity. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)