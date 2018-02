MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Thursday he had been detained by police.

Navalny said on Twitter that he was detained by police as he was leaving the dentist. “They are taking me somewhere,” he said.

Navalny’s tweet came not long after his campaign chief, Leonid Volkov, also said on Twitter that he had been detained by police at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Kevin O‘Flynn)