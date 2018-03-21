FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 4:41 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

EU's Tusk says doesn't celebrate Putin's "reappointment"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk, one of the three top European Union officials, said on Wednesday he did not congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his “reappointment” because of the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

“After the Salisbury attack, I’m not in the mood to celebrate President Putin’s reappointment,” Tusk told reporters, referring what London says was the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England directed by Moscow. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Mark Heinrich)

