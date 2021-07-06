Russian healthcare group EMC set for July 15 Moscow listing

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russian private health clinic operator European Medical Centre (EMC) will make its stock market debut on July 15 with the listing of its global depository receipts on the Moscow Exchange, the bourse said on Tuesday.

Financial market sources told Reuters in May the company was considering an initial public offering as early as this summer and could raise about $500 million. (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Goodman )