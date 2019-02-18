Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to get a stake in Russian luxury car project

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun holding will take a 36-percent stake in Russian car maker Aurus, investing 110 million euros ($124 million) in the company within three years, Russia’s industry ministry said in a statement on Monday.

* Tawazun will become the main Aurus distributor in North Africa and the Middle East, the Russian ministry said.

* The share of Sollers, another Russian car producer, in Aurus will fall to 0.5 percent as a result of the deal, it added;

* Aurus is a project and brand run by Russia’s Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engine Institute, known as NAMI;

* NAMI owns a 63.5 percent in the project, which, Russia has said, will see it producing a range of luxury cars designed inside the country. ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)