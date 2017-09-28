FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Executive at Russia's En+ questioned by law enforcement
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 28, 2017 / 8:50 AM / in 22 days

Executive at Russia's En+ questioned by law enforcement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A senior executive at En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower business, is under house arrest and is being questioned by Russian law enforcement officers, the company and a court spokeswoman said on Thursday.

En+ Group’s government relations director, Dmitry Ponomarev, is being questioned in relation to his tenure at a non-profit organisation where he worked prior to joining En+ Group in 2013, the company said in a written statement.

“The inquiry is not related to Mr Ponomarev’s employment with En+ Group,” the statement said, without giving further details.

Ponomarev will be held under house arrest until Nov. 7, said Viktoria Belova, a spokeswoman for the Nagatinsky district court in Moscow which is hearing his case. She said he has not been charged.

En+ Group could launch an initial public offering as soon as Thursday, three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters. {nL5N1M50AF]

En+ owns assets in metals and energy, including a 48 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed Russian aluminium producer Rusal , which is a big consumer of hydroelectricity produced by companies owned by En+. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe and Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.