Russia's En+ sets IPO price range at $14-17 per GDR

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, has set a price range for its initial public share offering (IPO) in both London and Moscow, it said on Monday.

The price range was set at $14-$17 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR). The company expects its market value in a range of $7 billion to $8.5 billion. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber and Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)