FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's En+ launches IPO in London, Moscow
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
October 5, 2017 / 6:21 AM / in 15 days

Russia's En+ launches IPO in London, Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, has announced its intention to conduct an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange.

En+ aims to raise $1.5 billion, of which $1 billion is expected to be primary proceeds, from the initial public offering (IPO), it said in a statement on Thursday. The London admission is expected to take place in November.

Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.