Russia's En+ launches IPO in London, Moscow

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, has announced its intention to conduct an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange.

En+ aims to raise $1.5 billion, of which $1 billion is expected to be primary proceeds, from the initial public offering (IPO), it said in a statement on Thursday. The London admission is expected to take place in November.

Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)