Basic Materials
March 28, 2019 / 11:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's En+ 2018 net profit jumps 32.7 pct

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group, which manages the energy and aluminium assets previously controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, said its 2018 net profit rose 32.7 percent to $1.9 billion due to a higher share of profit from associates and joint ventures.

En+, which was removed from a U.S. sanctions list in January, said on Thursday its board of directors had decided not to recommend payment of a dividend for 2018.

However, the company remains committed to a previously announced long-term dividend policy, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below