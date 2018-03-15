FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Russia's En+ Q4 net profit at $505 mln, down 37 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 37 percent year on year to $505 million because of a high base effect.

En+ said its fourth-quarter revenue was up 31 percent to $3.4 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 32 percent to $907 million, beating $892 million predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

