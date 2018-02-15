FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 15, 2018 / 7:18 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Russia's EN+ says no formal decision on secondary share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group said on Thursday it had made no formal decision to carry out a secondary public offering of shares (SPO).

Three sources told Reuters earlier this week that En+ has invited international banks to pitch for the sale of $1 billion of shares in the company that manages the aluminium and hydropower businesses of Russian businessmen Oleg Deripaska.

“In the ordinary course of business the Company regularly reviews its optimal capital structure, but there are no formal decisions to perform a secondary public offering”, the firm said in a statement.

reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.