Russia's Deripaska considers buying power station from Enel Russia -sources

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska is interested in buying Russia’s largest coal-fired power station from Enel Russia, three sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

Deripaska controls En+ Group, which owns a majority stake in aluminium giant Rusal and power holding EuroSibEnergo.

One of the sources said Deripaska had filed a binding offer for the Reftinskaya station, which Enel Russia put up for sale in 2016.

That source and another said Enel Russia had put a price tag of 35 billion roubles ($618 million) on the station, which is located in the Urals mountains region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vedomosti daily also reported Deripaska’s interest in the Reftinskaya station.

En+ and Rusal declined to comment. Enel Russia has said it would not comment on the sale process.

Earlier, ESN Group owned by businessman Grigory Berezkin, and Andrey Melnichenko’s Sibgenco, both filed bids for the station. Sberbank, hired by Enel to conduct the sale, declined to comment. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Evans)