August 2, 2018 / 7:58 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Russian oil production up 150,000 bpd in July

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds details, background)
    MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil output rose by 150,000
barrels per day (bpd) in July from a month earlier, surpassing
the amount Moscow had promised to add following a meeting among
global oil producers in Vienna in June, Energy Ministry data
showed on Thursday. 
    Under an initial deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers,
Moscow had agreed to cut 300,000 bpd from the production level
of 11.247 million bpd attained in October 2016 by Russia. 
    After oil prices subsequently rose, the OPEC and non-OPEC
producers decided on June 22 in Vienna to increase their
combined production by 1 million bpd, of which Russia was to
contribute 200,000 bpd starting on July 1. 
    According to the Energy Ministry data, Russian oil
production rose to 47.429 million tonnes in July versus 45.276
million in June. In barrel terms, output reached 11.21 million
bpd, up from 11.06 million bpd in June.
    That brings the combined Russian increase to 263,000 bpd
compared to the initial cut agreed two years ago. 
    Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday
that higher production by Moscow was aimed at "maintaining
stability of the (global) oil market within the framework of
joint actions of OPEC and non-OPEC countries".              
    Initially, OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed on a combined
reduction of 1.8 million bpd. However, lower production by a
number of countries deepened the cuts, raising fears of global
oil shortages and a potential spike in oil prices. 
    At the June 22 meeting, OPEC agreed to boost output by
returning to 100 percent compliance with the oil output cuts
that took effect in January 2017, after months of
underproduction by countries including Venezuela and Angola. 
    Last week, Novak said Russia planned to increase its
production by 200,000-250,000 bpd and that the OPEC+ group led
by Russia and Saudi Arabia would meet in September to discuss
the current deal. 
    The Energy Ministry also said gas production in July came to
53.92 billion cubic metres (bcm), or 1.74 bcm a day, versus
53.57 bcm in June. On Wednesday, Russia's Gazprom           said
separately its gas production last month was at 36 bcm. 

 (Reporting by Katya Golubkova
Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Dale Hudson)
