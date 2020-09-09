Energy
September 9, 2020 / 7:40 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Russia detains deputy energy minister Tikhonov over fraud allegations - TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russian state investigators have detained Anatoly Tikhonov, a deputy energy minister, on fraud allegations, the TASS news agency reported late on Tuesday, citing a law enforcement source.

Tikhonov was detained after searches at the ministry, TASS said. Tikhonov, 51, is one of a total eight deputies for Energy Minister Alexander Novak. He was focused on digital projects at the ministry.

The energy ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for a comment. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below