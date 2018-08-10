FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018

EU says WTO ruling confirms legal principles of its energy package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The European Union welcomed a World Trade Organisation decision on its energy rules on Friday, saying the WTO had confirmed the legality of its core principles by rejecting most parts of a challenge brought by Russia.

“The WTO panel did not find basis to the claim concerning the alleged EU discrimination in its ‘Third Energy Package’ against Russian pipeline transport services, service suppliers, or against Russian natural gas,” the European Commission, the EU executive, said in a statement.

“The panel ruled in favour of the EU concerning the rules on ‘unbundling’, i.e. the requirement to separate energy supply and generation from the operation of transmission networks, as well as on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and on upstream pipeline networks,” it said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

