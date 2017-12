MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia regretted a decision by European Union leaders to extend economic sanctions on Moscow.

EU leaders agreed on Thursday to prolong for another six months the bloc’s economic sanctions on Russia, imposed over the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and Moscow’s support for rebels in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)