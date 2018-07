MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russia has extended its ban on some EU food imports until Dec 31 2019, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The government banned wholesale imports of fresh food products from the European Union in 2014 in retaliation for Western states imposing sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Kevin O’Flynn; editing by Jason Neely)