Russia's RDIF fund eyes 30 pct stake in Eurasia Drilling

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund may consider bidding for a stake of up to 30 percent in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund’s head, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Wednesday.

“And this stake would be aimed at helping Eurasian Drilling develop in the Middle East... we are prepared to keep (our bid) at 16.1 percent and if the company is interested to increase our stake to 30 percent,” he said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)