Russian state Eurobond in demand among U.S., other foreign buyers - VTB

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia has seen "big interest" for its sovereign Eurobonds from foreign names, with U.S. investors among the buyers, Andrei Kostin, head of Russian bank VTB, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference in London, Kostin said he thought bond investors would not consider possible new sanctions against Moscow as a significant factor.

Yuri Solovyov, VTB First Deputy President, also said Russia's new Eurobond was expected to be included in JP Morgan's EMBI Global index. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)