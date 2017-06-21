FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign investors bought 85 pct of new Russian Eurobonds -finmin
June 21, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 2 months ago

Foreign investors bought 85 pct of new Russian Eurobonds -finmin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 85 percent of new sovereign Eurobonds that Russia issued this week, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

"There was a huge interest despite all limitations and sanctions," Siluanov said, referring to demand from foreign investors.

Siluanov also said that the finance ministry was planning to swap some of its outstanding Eurobonds it issued in the past for new issues "closer to autumn." (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

