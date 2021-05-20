Foreigners show 'sufficient interest' in Russian debt, finance ministry says

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors show “sufficient interest” in buying into Russian debt instruments despite the widening of anti-Russian sanctions earlier this year, the Russian finance ministry said on Thursday after a successful Eurobond placement.

Russia raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in two Eurobond issues on Thursday, enjoying bids worth more than 2.1 billion euros, as markets welcomed talks between Moscow and Washington’s top diplomats. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Leslie Adler)