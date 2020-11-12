Russia says around 120 investors put bids to buy its new Eurobonds

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia saw demand of more than 2.7 billion euros from around 120 investors for its Eurobonds on Thursday, said Denis Shulakov, first vice president at Gazprombank, one of the organisers of the debt placement.

Around 40% of bids came from Russian investors, while the rest came from investors from Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Shulakov said.

Russia tapped the global debt market for the first time this year, placing two sovereign euro-denominated Eurobonds in a bid to secure additional funding. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Chris Reese)