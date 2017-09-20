Russia raises $4 bln in 2027 and 2047 Eurobond top-ups - VTB Capital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia has raised $1.5 billion in a top-up of its 2027 Eurobond and $2.5 billion in a top-up of its 2047 Eurobond issue, VTB Capital’s head of debt capital markets, Andrey Solovyov, told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday.

Demand for both top-ups was $6.6 billion, he said.

Russia planned to raise $4 billion on the global financial market in new Eurobonds, to replace debt maturing in 2018 and 2030. That would help the finance ministry to postpone payments on the external debt. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Larry King)