UPDATE 1-Russia raises $4 bln in 2027, 2047 Eurobond top-ups - VTB Capital
September 20, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Russia raises $4 bln in 2027, 2047 Eurobond top-ups - VTB Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds finance ministry comment)

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia has raised about $1.5 billion in a top-up of its 2027 Eurobond and $2.5 billion in a top-up of its 2047 Eurobond issue, VTB Capital’s head of debt capital markets, Andrey Solovyov, told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday.

Russia planned to raise $4 billion on the global financial market in new Eurobonds, to replace debt maturing in 2018 and 2030. That would help the finance ministry to postpone payments on the external debt.

The finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday evening that it would not swap Russia’s 2018 Eurobond as prices in bids did not match the levels which the ministry considered acceptable. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
