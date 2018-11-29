Banks, funds are main buyers of Russia's new Eurobond - VTB Capital

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Banks bought 64 percent of Russia’s new Eurobond, 27 percent was bought by assets management funds, while 7 percent of the issue was bought by insurance and pension funds, head of debt capital markets at VTB Capital said on Wednesday.

In comments cleared for publication on Thursday, Andrey Solovyov said that VTB Capital, which was the sole bookrunner of the Eurobond issue, got in touch with investors on Thursday and Friday last week to prepare for the placement on Tuesday.

“The book was comfortably oversubscribed,” Solovyov told reporters, declining to reveal the exact demand for the new 1 billion euro Eurobond maturing in 2025. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh)