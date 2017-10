MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Demand for Russia’s Eurobond issues maturing in 2027 and in 2047 has exceeded $4 billion, a financial market source said on Wednesday.

Russia planned to raise $4 billion on the global financial market in new Eurobonds in a move to replace papers maturing in 2018 and 2030. This move would help the finance ministry to postpone payments of the external debt. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)