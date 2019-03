Demand for Russia's dollar-denominated Eurobond at over $3 bln - RIA

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Demand for Russia’s U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobond stands at over $3 billion, while demand for its euro-denominated Eurobond is more than 1.6 billion euros, RIA news agency cited a source as saying on Thursday.

Russia has set yield guidance at around 5.5 percent for a 2035 dollar-denominated Eurobond and at around 2.625 percent for a 2025 euro-denominated Eurobond, the Interfax news agency reported earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)