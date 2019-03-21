Russia to issue up to $3 bln in dollar Eurobonds - source

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia will issue up to $3 billion in new dollar Eurobonds and up to 750 million euros in an top-up issue of euro-denominated Eurobonds, a financial market source said on Thursday.

Demand for the 2025 Eurobond exceeded 3 billion euros, while the total amount of bids for the 2035 Eurobond has topped $7 billion, the source said.

Russia has set a final yield at 2.375 percent for the 2025 Eurobond and at 5.1 percent for the 2035 dollar Eurobond, the source said. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)