MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - The results of a Russian Eurobond sale could help reduce the need for borrowing on the domestic market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday in a statement.

Russia raised $3 billion in a new dollar-denominated Eurobond and 750 million euros in a top-up issue of an existing euro-denominated Eurobond on Thursday, tapping the global bond market for first time this year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Peter Graff)