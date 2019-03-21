UPDATE 2-Russia issues new dollar Eurobond, tops up euro issue -source

(Adds fresh yield, demand levels, detail)

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia was selling Eurobonds in dollars and euros on Thursday, a financial market source said, capitalising on favourable market conditions and an increased investor appetite for risky assets.

The source said Russia was offering up to $3 billion of a new dollar-denominated Eurobond maturing in 2035 and topping up an existing euro-denominated bond due in 2025 by up to 750 million euros.

Demand for the dollar bond had reached more than $7 billion, while bids for the euro issue exceeded 3 billion euros, the source said.

Russia’s finance ministry does not usually comment on details of any Eurobond sale until it is completed.

Russia has set final yields of 5.1 percent for the 2035 dollar bond and 2.375 percent for the 2025 euro bond , the source said, below initial guidance.

The Eurobond placement comes after Moody’s Investor Service upgraded Russia’s sovereign rating last month, so that it is now rated investment grade by all three big international rating agencies.

Alfa Bank said Moscow’s decision to tap the Eurobond market reflected a “burgeoning appetite for riskier assets (which) eclipses the continued threat of U.S. sanctions”.

Global demand for emerging market assets has picked up after the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a dovish tone after its policy meeting on Wednesday.

The finance ministry said on Thursday it had selected lenders VTB Capital plc, a unit of VTB, and Gazprombank to organise its 2019 Eurobond issuance.

In November last year Russia raised 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) via its first euro-denominated Eurobond sale in five years, paying a yield of 3.0 percent.

Russia’s central bank said this month that foreigners had increased their holdings of Russian Eurobonds in February, as well as in OFZ treasury bonds. Demand for these bonds serves as a gauge of market sentiment toward Russian assets. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Andrey Kuzmin, Oksana Kobzeva, Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Catherine Evans)