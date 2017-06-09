FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian finmin plans to issue sovereign Eurobond on June 23 -source
#Market News
June 9, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 months ago

Russian finmin plans to issue sovereign Eurobond on June 23 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry provisionally plans to issue a new sovereign Eurobond on June 23, a financial market source told Reuters on Friday.

Two other financial market sources said the ministry planned to offer an outstanding sovereign Eurobond - maturing in 2028 - as a swap for a new paper, but the timing of the swap was unclear.

Russia plans to issue a sovereign Eurobond after the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision on June 15 but will not act as soon as next week, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Kira Zavyalova and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

