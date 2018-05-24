FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 24, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia may issue Eurobond later this year - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia may tap the global debt market later this year if there are no geopolitical shocks, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday, adding that he saw no immediate risks of a possible ban on buying Russian debt.

Russia last issued Eurobonds in March, trumpeting strong demand despite political turmoil sparked by an attack on a former Russian spy in Britain and Western financial sanctions that are still in place.

After borrowing $4 billion in mid-March, Russia’s borrowing plan envisages raising another $3 billion this year though the finance ministry has no urgent need to borrow as it is on track to post a budget surplus. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.