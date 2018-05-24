Russia may issue Eurobond later this year - finance minister

ST PETERSBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia may tap the global debt market later this year if there are no geopolitical shocks, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday, adding that he saw no immediate risks of a possible ban on buying Russian debt.

Russia last issued Eurobonds in March, trumpeting strong demand despite political turmoil sparked by an attack on a former Russian spy in Britain and Western financial sanctions that are still in place.

After borrowing $4 billion in mid-March, Russia’s borrowing plan envisages raising another $3 billion this year though the finance ministry has no urgent need to borrow as it is on track to post a budget surplus. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)