March 20, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Russia says does not plan new Eurobonds in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry has no plans for a new Eurobond issue worth $3 billion in March, Deputy Finance Minister Anton Kolychev said on Tuesday.

“We will not place another Eurobond issue in March. The option to do this is open until the end of this year,” he told reporters.

Last week, Russia raised $1.5 billion worth of a Eurobond maturing in 2029 and $2.5 billion worth of a top-up Eurobond maturing in 2047. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Ivanova)

