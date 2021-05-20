UPDATE 2-Russia Eurobond demand nears 2 bln euros as market cheers US talks

* Russia to issue 15-yr euro-denominated Eurobond; to top-up Nov 27 paper

* Demand reaches 2 bln euros, guidance narrowed

* Pricing due later on Thursday (Adds details, updates guidance)

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Demand for Russia’s double-tranche sovereign Eurobond issue reached nearly 2 billion euros on Thursday, as markets welcomed talks between Moscow and Washington’s top diplomats and the easing of some U.S. sanctions.

The finance ministry opened order books on Thursday morning, initially guiding investors towards a yield of around 2.875% for 15-year euro-denominated paper, two financial market sources said.

It also plans a 500-million-euro top-up of a Eurobond issue due in November-2027, setting guidance of no less than 98.5% of its nominal value, sources said.

As combined demand for the issues reached 2 billion euros ($2.44 billion), the guidance for the 15-year paper was narrowed to 2.65%-2.75%, Interfax news agency reported and a source said.

Pricing for the both issues is expected later on Thursday, sources said.

The finance ministry has not given a target amount for the 15-year issue, with sources saying only that it would at of at least benchmark size, or 500 million euros.

Gazprombank, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are arranging the sale.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday in their first in-person meeting trying to find ways to work together, following a steady deterioration in ties since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Also on Wednesday, the United States decided to waive some sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline Russia is building to bypass Ukraine, something a Lavrov deputy has said would help normalise relations.

The market welcomed the news, with the rouble hitting a near two-week high versus the dollar on Thursday.

Foreign investors own the majority of Russian Eurobonds that carry investment-grade ratings, or 54% as of April 1, and Moscow is using borrowings to finance its social obligations. ($1 = 0.8197 euros) (Additional reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Alexander Marrow, Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by William Maclean, Kirsten Donovan)