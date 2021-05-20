UPDATE 4-Russia raises 1.5 bln euro in Eurobonds as market cheers U.S. talks

* Russia raises 1 bln euros in new 2036 Eurobonds

* Russia raises 0.5 bln euros in top-up on 2027 Eurobond

* Demand exceeds 2.1 bln euros

* Russian investors are main buyers of sovereign debt

* Foreigners still interested in Russian bonds, says FinMin

* Foreigners owned 54% of Russian Eurobonds as of April 1 (Adds finance ministry comment)

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in two Eurobond issues on Thursday, enjoying bids worth over 2.1 billion euros, as markets welcomed talks between Moscow and Washington’s top diplomats and the easing of some U.S. sanctions.

Demand from Russian investors helped the finance ministry to tap the global debt market for the first time in 2021, with the country’s three largest state banks -- Gazprombank, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital -- arranging the sale.

Russia sold 1 billion euros in a new 15-year Eurobond with a yield of 2.65% and another 500 million euros in a top-up issue of 2027 Eurobond at 98.5% of its nominal prices, VTB Capital said.

Investors from Russia bought 47% of the new 2036 Eurobond and 65% of the 2027 Eurobond, while the rest was purchased by investors from Austria, Germany, France and the UK, as well from the Middle East and Asia, VTB Capital said.

“Despite the widening of anti-Russian sanctions this year, international investors still show sufficient interest in investing in Russian debt instruments,” the finance ministry said.

VTB Capital did not mention U.S. investors taking part in the placement, seen as a move to defy the lingering geopolitical risks that have battered Russian markets.

Russia entered the Eurobond market ahead of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden planned next month and after the United States imposed sanctions against Russia over alleged malign activity, something that Moscow denies.

The new sanctions bar U.S. banks from buying Russian rouble-denominated sovereign debt directly beginning in mid-June, in addition to an existing ban on buying sovereign Eurobonds directly from Russia.

Russia placed Eurobonds the day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in their first in-person meeting designed to find ways to work together.

Washington also waived some sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline Russia is building to bypass Ukraine, which Russia said could help normalise relations that have deteriorated since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Russia’s 2021 Eurobond plan envisages borrowing the equivalent of $3 billion, the amount it can raise via a couple of weekly OFZ treasury bond auctions at home. ($1 = 0.8187 euro) (Additional reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Alexander Marrow, Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova and Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by William Maclean, Kirsten Donovan, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)